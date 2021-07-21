Google Cloud Launches Zero Trust Service Offerings for Government; Mike Daniels Quoted

Google Cloud has unveiled a set of service offerings meant to help federal, state and local government agencies establish zero trust architecture in compliance with the new executive order on cybersecurity.

The company said Tuesday its new service offerings are Zero Trust Assessment and Planning, Secure Application Access Anywhere and Active Cyber Threat Detection.

The Zero Trust Assessment and Planning Offering is delivered through the company’s professional services organization and enables agencies to use Google Cloud tools to protect infrastructure and assets in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

Google Cloud delivers Secure Application Access Anywhere through its PSO team and Palo Alto Networks. The offering uses Google Cloud’s Anthos to field and manage containers that deliver secure app access and monitoring capability in on-premises or cloud environments.

Active Cyber Threat Detection is delivered through Fishtech CYDERES and Deloitte and uses Google Cloud’s Chronicle threat detection and investigation tool to help agencies quickly identify threats through log data analysis.

“From COVID-19 to recent ransomware attacks, the events of the past year have demonstrated that government agencies need to rethink security frameworks of the past,” said Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud.

Daniels added that the company’s zero trust offerings could help U.S. government agencies detect, assess, remediate and prevent cyber incidents.

Other Google Cloud offerings that could help agencies advance zero trust adoption to protect against cyberattacks are BeyondCorp Enterprise, Google Workspace and Actifio GO.