GTRI Lands $84M USAF Award for Technical Risk Reduction Work Under DSU Program

The applied research arm of the Georgia Institute of Technology has secured an $83.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to reduce technical risks of the B-1B bombers’ updated radio frequency countermeasures systems.

Georgia Tech Research Institute will perform work on the ALQ-161A Defensive Avionics System Sustainment Update program at its facility and other government locations through Aug. 16, 2024, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

According to a SAM.gov notice, the DSU effort is aimed at reactivating the obsolete Band 8 transmitter capability for the AN/ALQ-161A system through the installation of prototype modification kits on the B-1 fleet.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia is obligating $38.96 million in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance appropriations funds at the time of award.