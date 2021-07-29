Huntington Ingalls Books $95M Navy Delivery Order for USS Gerald Ford Repair, Alteration

The U.S. Navy has awarded a $94.8 million delivery order to the Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries for ship support work as part of the planned incremental availability of USS Gerald R. Ford, dubbed as CVN-78.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price delivery order is under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s contract awarded to the company in June 2019 for the ship’s repair and modernization, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work performance will occur in Newport News, Virginia, through March 2022.

The Navy’s supervisor of shipbuilding, conversion and repair will obligate $29.8 million in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds and $3 million in fiscal 2020 other procurement budget to Huntington Ingalls at the time of the award.

In December 2019, the company obtained a delivery order intended to support the USS Gerald R. Ford’s advance planning, design and documentation, including the engineering, procurement and ship assessment.