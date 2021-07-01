IC Vets Neil Wiley, Dan Robinson Join SOSi as Senior Adviser, VP; Kevin Henderson Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 1, 2021 — SOS International has announced the appointment of Neil Wiley, former principal executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as senior adviser for intelligence programs, and Dan Robinson, a three-decade U.S. intelligence community contracting veteran, as vice president of business development, GovCon Wire reported June 17.

Kevin Henderson, chief growth officer of SOSi, has said the new company appointees bring professional experience in working in and with the IC.

“We look forward to working with them to harness the full potential of our global capabilities to enhance the IC’s capabilities, advance its missions, and accelerate SOSi’s market growth,” he added.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.