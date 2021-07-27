in Contract Awards, News

ICF Awarded Contract Amendment for Puerto Rico’s Housing Recovery Program Management; Andrew LaVanway Quoted

ICF Awarded Contract Amendment for Puerto Rico's Housing Recovery Program Management; Andrew LaVanway Quoted

ICF will continue helping Puerto Rico’s government implement a housing-focused disaster recovery program under a $13 million contract amendment awarded by the U.S. territory’s housing department.

The company said Monday it performs program management work under the Single Family Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Relocation Program, which repairs homes affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

ICF’s contract for R3 is effective through summer 2022 and provides for administrative work across all implementation stages of the initiative.

Andrew LaVanway, senior vice president and disaster management lead at ICF, said the award provides the opportunity to extend help across the island with the goal of completing the construction of 3,000 homes in 2021.

The company has supported response and recovery efforts across more than 50 disaster declarations.

