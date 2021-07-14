ICF to Modernize FTA’s Oversight Tracking System Using AI Technology; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has received a $10 million call order to modernize the Federal Transit Administration’s program oversight database using Appian low-code artificial intelligence technology.

Contractor work will transform the Oversight Tracking System from a database into a dynamic workflow management platform that follows program oversight activities and integrate data from across the FTA, the company said Tuesday.

The order, awarded through the Department of Transportation’ Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement, has a performance period of one base year and four option years.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said the company will use its experience in deploying the Appian platform to complete the new FTA effort.

“Use of these modern platforms enable federal workers to take on coding functions which would normally be handled by software developers,” Lee added.

The award is ICF’s third Appian-based information technology modernization deal with the transportation organization in 2021. In April, the company secured two five-year orders to modernize the FTA’s National Transit Database.