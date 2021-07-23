ICF to Support National Cancer Institute’s Health Initiatives Under Digital Comms BPA; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has secured a potential five-year, $49 million blanket purchase agreement to help the National Cancer Institute implement behavioral health initiatives through digital communications design and strategy support.

The company said Thursday it will provide expertise in smoking cessation, cancer control and multicultural community communications under the recompete BPA, which holds a one-year base period and four option years.

ICF NEXT, the company’s agency focused on marketing and digital transformation, will perform tasks under the award.

NCI’s health initiatives include Smokefree.gov, a website that a website designed to help citizens quit smoking.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said the company will help NCI develop public health tools that can keep up with changing health behaviors and communication patterns.