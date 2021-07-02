Industry Vet Suzette Stoler Named VP, Buildings Sector Lead at Woolpert

Suzette Stoler, who holds over three decades of experience in the architecture-engineering industry, has joined Woolpert to serve as vice president and leader of the company’s buildings sector.

She will oversee Woolpert’s team of architects, engineers, interior designers and planners in projects that cater to both public and private sector markets, the company said Thursday.

Stoler, a registered architect, said she intends to reimagine project delivery in a post-pandemic world with the help of Woolpert’s global workforce.

She brings experience in providing direction in support of customers’ design pursuits, developing in-house talent growth strategies, assisting in company merger and acquisition efforts and leading constructive organizational restructuring.

The new vice president’s acquisition integration experience was cited by Kirk McClurkin, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Woolpert, as one of the reasons for her appointment.

Her career includes work with Stantec, Jacobs and AECOM, where she directed operations for buildings in New York.