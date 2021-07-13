in Artificial Intelligence, News

Intel’s Gretchen Stewart: Neuromorphic Computing Could Open New Use Cases for Government

Gretchen Stewart, chief data scientist at Intel’s public sector arm, said the next generation of artificial intelligence in the form of neuromorphic computing could provide government agencies a more efficient way to collect, process and analyze data to quickly generate insights for decision-making and carry out missions.

Neuromorphic computing seeks to mimic the human brain’s functionality and structure and “allows for granular event-based asynchronous processing,” Stewart wrote in a guest piece posted Monday on Nextgov.

She discussed how neuromorphic computing could help agencies gather data in places that pose a high risk to humans and speed up analysis and glean insights from large volumes of data.

“With neuromorphic computing, the neural network could take over a greater portion of analysis for logistics planning, resource planning and optimization, image classification and reconstruction, and problems that consider a wide range of variables in parallel,” Stewart noted.

“And once humans define the constraints in an application or database of learning, neuromorphic systems can accelerate insights by exploring many different solutions in parallel at high speed, allowing government agencies to quickly search for a needle in a haystack or evaluate different mission scenarios,” she added.

AIartificial intelligenceasynchronous processingdata analysisdata collectionGovconGretchen StewartIntelneuromorphic computing

