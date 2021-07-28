Isobar Public Sector Announces New Chief Growth Officer, VP Hires; Larry Gillespie Quoted

Dentsu International‘s Isobar Public Sector has added former Akima director Jon Clayton and former Booz Allen Hamilton associates John Sandoval and Yancey Hall to its executive team as vice presidents and chief growth officer, respectively.

The three new appointees will support the company as it works to help the U.S. military and other government clients enable digital transformation and modernize information technology capabilities, Isobar said Tuesday.

As CGO, Hall will drive expansion of Isobar’s digital service offerings for various sectors and support the company’s focus on design, application modernization, cloud emerging technologies, data transformation and cloud security.

“Yancey’s background with all phases of strategic capture as well as his deep domain expertise with digital transformation for government agencies make him a welcome addition to the Isobar Public Sector team,” said Isobar President Larry Gillespie.

Meanwhile, Sandoval, vice president of client services, and Clayton, VP of business development, will work on client delivery and strategic growth initiatives.

Isobar is part of Dentsu International, a multinational media and digital marketing communications entity headquartered in the U.K.