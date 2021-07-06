Jason Porter: AT&T Expands FirstNet Cell Site Fleet for First Responder Support

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 6, 2021 — The deployable network assets of the FirstNet broadband communications platform expanded to over 100 cell sites in support of first responders’ emergency response activities, GovCon Wire reported June 25.

According to AT&T, the expansion effort is aimed at providing communications support to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and other first responders through the FirstNet portable cell sites.

“We’ve expanded the FirstNet fleet to provide even more portable cell sites, as well as to introduce new types of assets to help public safety stay mission ready,” said Jason Porter, president of public sector and FirstNet at AT&T.

