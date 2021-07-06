KBR to Help Air Force Researchers Verify Microelectronic Tech Integrity; Byron Bright Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 6, 2021 — KBR has won a five-year, $194.3 million U.S. Air Force task order for development of approaches to identify counterfeit microelectronic products and provision of design best practices for digital and analog systems in support of researchers analyzing and verifying the integrity of very small electronic devices, GovCon Wire reported June 25.

Work under the Security and Trustworthy Foundations for Electronics Resurgence cost-plus-fixed-fee task order will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other sites.

“The current semiconductor foundry market is undergoing significant change and we’re seeing a reduction in access to the technologies available to the [Department of Defense] Trusted Foundry Program, which assures the integrity of integrated circuits during design and manufacturing,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

