KBR Wins $120M in Task Orders to Support Navy Aircrew Training, Aircraft Protection Systems; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a pair of task orders worth $120.2 million combined to help the U.S. Navy develop aircrew training courseware and analyze aircraft survivability equipment.

Both task orders were recompeted under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Multiple Award Contract to support Navy program offices overseeing E-2/C-2 airborne command and control and advanced tactical aircraft protection systems, KBR said Monday.

For the first award, the company will build hardware and software, digital content and interactive courseware for the branch’s Hawkeye and Greyhound pilots and maintainers.

The Houston-based contractor will also recommend live, virtual and constructive training approaches that could interoperate with other platforms at the Navy.

For the second award, KBR will conduct an analysis of electronic airborne systems used to defend against infrared or missile threats and help the branch manage technical data repositories.

Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the recompetes signify the company’s ability to help military clients prepare and safeguard servicemembers.