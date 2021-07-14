in News

Kofax Software Offerings Now Included in Carahsoft’s Army IT Contract; Jeremy Hogg Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added Kofax to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, a vehicle used by the U.S. Army to acquire software and hardware products and related services in support of its enterprise infrastructure goals.

Kofax said Tuesday its software, software maintenance and ancillary services will be made available to federal agencies through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 contract for the Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program.

“Our software is used widely across the [Department of Defense] and the broader U.S. government to automate manual processes and mission-critical workflows,” noted Jeremy Hogg, vice president of sales at Kofax.

He added that the inclusion to Carasoft’s contract could streamline customer access to Kofax’s intelligent automation and multi-function device software designed to support users’ digital transformation initiatives.

The ITES-SW2 acquisition vehicle is effective through Aug. 30, 2025.

