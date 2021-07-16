L3Harris Taps Emergent to Develop BMC3 Flight Software for SDA Tracking Layer Program

L3Harris Technologies has tapped Emergent Space Technologies to design and architect the battle management command, control and communications flight software under an Space Development Agency contract for tracking layer program.

Emergent said Wednesday it will be responsible for the development of the BMC3 flight software intended to manage and allocate resources and assist in application layer testing using a software development kit.

In October 2020, the SDA selected L3Harris as one of the awardees of the combined $342.8 million Tracking Layer Tranch 0 contract for the provision of four satellites with a “tracking layer” as part of a prospective space defense architecture.

The firm-fixed-price award that L3Harris received for the WFOV program was valued at $193 million covering the deployment of four space vehicles, optical links and BMC3 systems.

“This program provides an opportunity for our company to make a near-term, tangible impact on the evolution of national security space systems,” said George Davis, Emergent CEO.

Emergent utilizes open, modular software design and SDK to supply integration support for the third-party Space Vehicle App. The company noted that the SDK interfaces and algorithms were first used in the System F6 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.