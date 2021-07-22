L3Harris to Manufacture Air Defense Sighting Tech for Army

L3Harris Technologies has been selected by Moog to produce sighting technology the latter will integrate onto a remote turret being built for Increment 1 of the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense platform.
Moog ordered 33 Wescam MX-GCS systems designed to help military vehicle operators find, identify and monitor threats, L3Harris said Wednesday.
Deliveries of the electro-optical/infrared devices are scheduled to commence within the year.
General Dynamics secured a five-year, $1.22 billion contract from the Army in late September 2020 to manufacture interim M-SHORAD systems and awarded a $600 million subcontract to Leonardo DRS in January to develop the system’s mission technology package.
Leonardo DRS then subcontracted Moog in May to build 30 Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turrets that will be part of the mission suite.