L3Harris to Manufacture Air Defense Sighting Tech for Army

L3Harris Technologies has been selected by Moog to produce sighting technology the latter will integrate onto a remote turret being built for Increment 1 of the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense platform.

Moog ordered 33 Wescam MX-GCS systems designed to help military vehicle operators find, identify and monitor threats, L3Harris said Wednesday.

Deliveries of the electro-optical/infrared devices are scheduled to commence within the year.

General Dynamics secured a five-year, $1.22 billion contract from the Army in late September 2020 to manufacture interim M-SHORAD systems and awarded a $600 million subcontract to Leonardo DRS in January to develop the system’s mission technology package.