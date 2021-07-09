Leidos Announces Leadership Changes to Optimize Processes; Roger Krone Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 9, 2021 — Leidos has announced a series of executive movements affecting its intelligence and other business groups as part of the company’s efforts to optimize processes and advance talent development, GovCon Wire reported July 2.

Roy Stevens, chief of business development and strategy, was appointed as intelligence group president, replacing Vicki Schmanske, who assumed the newly created role of executive vice president for corporate operations. Meanwhile, Paul Engola, chief human resources officer, was named EVP for national security space.

“As we continue to grow as an enterprise, we must adjust to the changes we will see in our addressable markets. Our ability to remain flexible and agile in addressing customer needs is vital to our success,” said Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

