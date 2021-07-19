LexisNexis Special Services Lands Spot on $1.2B BPA for DOL Unemployment Claim Verification Process Support; Haywood Talcove Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 19, 2021 — The Department of Labor has named LexisNexis Special Services as one of the prime vendors that will perform credential and identity verification work under a potential $1.21 billion blanket purchase agreement that is expected to conclude by July 14, 2026, GovCon Wire reported July 12.

Through the multiple-award BPA, the department will procure contractor support in preventing fraudulent activity and enabling equitable distribution of unemployment insurance benefits in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“Unemployment fraud has become an epidemic of its own and state UI agencies need a trusted partner with decades of experience to leverage risk-based digital identity verification tools that work equitably and seamlessly,” said Haywood Talcove, CEO, government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and LexisNexis Special Services and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, told GovCon Wire. “At LexisNexis, we consider it an honor to put our innovation and research to work to assist government agencies to prevent fraud and get critical, life-saving benefits to the American people.”

