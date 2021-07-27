Lockheed Books $62M Parachute, Drag Chute Order Supporting F-35 Fighters of Foreign Customers

Lockheed Martin‘s aeronautics business has received a $62.22 million order from the U.S. Navy for 190 parachutes and 56 drag chute systems needed for F-35 Lightning II fighter jet operations.

The order will support the operational capabilities and meet the requirements of non-defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers that deploy the F-35 aircraft, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will perform work in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to complete the order by September 2025.

The Naval Air Systems Command will use $31 million in combined non-DOD and FMS budgets to fund the undefinitized firm-fixed-price order, which is awarded through a previously issued basic ordering agreement.

The obligated funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year 2021.