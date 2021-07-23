Lockheed Delivers 4th Software Update for Space Force’s AEHF Satellite Mission Planning Element

The fourth Lockheed Martin-modernized satellite software increment was deployed by the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center into operations to help allocate network and resources across the constellation.

The Advanced Extremely High-Frequency mission planning element underwent a baseline update on June 25 to support mission re-planning and access by foreign allies, Los Angeles Air Force Base said Wednesday.

Lockheed received a $15.9 million contract modification in June 2019 to update the software of the mission planning element. The space business of the company serves as the prime contractor for the MPE upgrades on AEHF satellites.

The update addresses bandwidth requirements that stemmed from an increased number of AEHF constellation users.The fifth and last AEHF MPE capability insertion increment is being developed and is planned for operational acceptance in December 2022.

The constellation has been operational since July 28, 2015, and has gained more users since. Canada, the U.K., Australia and Netherlands also use the constellation for jam-resistant military communications.