Lockheed’s Jim Taiclet on Industry’s Role in Advancing Pentagon’s JADC2 Strategy

Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the Department of Defense should kick off efforts to electronically connect its key weapons systems as part of the Joint All Domain Command and Control strategy, Defense One reported Wednesday.

Taiclet said he believes companies should help create the technical standards to help DOD advance JADC2.

“There’s a lot of ways to get there, but I think the only feasible way is to literally start connecting individual platforms together within a technology roadmap, that plans for…the best combinations of existing and new platforms to create a network effect and thereby, greater returns, capability, and also greater effectiveness, if deterrence is not successful,” he told the publication in an interview.

One of Taiclet’s top priorities is to digitally connect weapons through 5G technology.

“I really want to drive our 5G.mil architecture,” Taiclet said. “That architecture is going to be open [so] others can tie on to it, but I think since we have really strong platform positions with all the services and all the domains, Lockheed Martin can be a real pathfinder for the industry here.”

