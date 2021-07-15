Lumen Adds Joint Offering With T-Mobile to Product Portfolio Under $50B GSA EIS Contract

T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies have expanded their collaboration to assist government agencies in leveraging rapidly deployable fixed wireless access services provided by the former’s 5G mobile network combined with the Lumen edge computing platform.

The service is now included in the Lumen product portfolio available to federal agencies via the General Services Administration’s 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, the companies said Thursday.

“Government agencies need scalable, secure networks with edge cloud computing services located where essential data is acquired, analyzed and acted upon for quick and easy access,” said David Young, Lumen’s senior vice president of public sector and global hyperscaler business.

“That’s why we’re offering a wireless access service designed to meet government agencies’ mission needs out in the field, thanks to hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber miles connected to the various edge and cloud computing hubs and paired with T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network,” added Young.

Lumen was one of nine companies that landed a spot on EIS, a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunication infrastructure services that meet strict government security standards.

The companies’ joint wireless access solution will address the critical need of government agencies to transform their networks and IT modernization goals. This solution will assist government agencies in allocating bandwidth from a centralized location to multiple hubs and field sites, including pop-up locations.

David Bezzant, T-Mobile’s vice president for government and public sector, stated, “By pairing America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network with the Lumen edge computing platform, we can deliver wireless access services to government agencies looking to optimize their mission-critical networks and applications across cloud, data center and edge computing locations.”