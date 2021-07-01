Lumen Receives Frost & Sullivan Recognition for 911 Emergency Comms Platform

Frost & Sullivan has presented Lumen Technologies with an award for a system designed to facilitate the information handling of 911 emergency calls.

Lumen said Wednesday it received the 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in recognition of the company’s NextGen911 platform, which works to boost the situational awareness and management capacity of operators handling 911 communications.

The platform is also designed to lay the foundation for video and image sending for future 911 and public safety operations.

Frost & Sullivan said Lumen’s integrated platform delivers data management, faster emergency response times and increased productivity at public safety answering points.

Lumen powers the NG911 platform with its tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network, which is developed to combine emergency call routing intelligence, network management services and public safety apps.

“Frost & Sullivan believes Lumen’s unique platform-centric approach to NG911 provides a robust foundation to support innovative applications and compelling future use cases,” said Brent Iadarola, vice president of mobile and wireless solutions at Frost & Sullivan.