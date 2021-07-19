Lumen’s David Young: Agencies Need Holistic Approach to Meeting Cyber Executive Order’s Objectives

David Young, senior vice president of public sector and hyperscaler business at Lumen Technologies and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said public sector agencies should take a holistic approach as they develop plans to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity and deliver secure digital experiences to employees and citizens.

Young wrote in an article published Friday that Lumen’s cybersecurity investment efforts enabled the company to establish a platform that provides data protection, cyberthreat mitigation and intelligence and network resilience support to public sector customers.

He talked about the company’s establishment of federal security operations centers and efforts to help agencies realize the advantage of zero trust networking by complying with the requirements of the Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 initiative.

Young cited the need for a “layered defense” to enable agencies to mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks and other advanced persistent threats and discussed how the company helps meet that need through its cyberthreat intelligence group Black Lotus Labs, Adaptive Threat Intelligence, behavioral analytics tools and Cloud Connect platforms.