Marine Corps Places Additional Order for Ultra’s Orion Tactical Radios

Ultra Electronics has secured a $45 million order from the U.S. Marine Corps to deliver additional software-defined tactical radio systems for line-of-sight communications.

Marine Corps Systems Command placed the order for Ultra Orion X500 radio systems under a potential $497 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2019 to support the U.S. Army’s TRILOS Radio program of record, the company said Thursday.

The additional radios will support USMC’s Line of Sight Radio System program that seeks to replace the service’s AN/MRC-142 and WPPL radio platforms.

Orion could help users communicate across multiple frequency bands and channels within congested and contested environments by enabling a unified heterogenous wireless network.

In September, Ultra received a $31 million order from USMC for the Orion systems.

