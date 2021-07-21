Mercury to Market CoreAVI Video, GPU Offerings to Aerospace, Defense Customers

Mercury Systems and CoreAVI have signed a licensing agreement to deliver the latter’s safety-certified graphics and video platforms and graphic processing units to customers in the aerospace and defense industry.

Under the partnership, Mercury said Tuesday it will serve as the exclusive global sales platform that will integrate the software of CoreAVI with commercial-off-the-shelf hardware to provide a centralized source of safety-critical and open standard technologies.

Jay Abendroth, vice president of Mercury Mission, noted that the increasing demand for flight safety certification indicates that the performance requirements of critical aviation systems are also rising.

“The complementary capabilities of our Mission division in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management capabilities combined with CoreAVI’s products will lead to delivering better solutions and products to customers,” he said.

The two companies will also team up to design and develop highly integrated artificial intelligence microelectronics systems that can be used to improve situational awareness and autonomous operations.