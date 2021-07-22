NASA Issues RFI for Artemis Moon Landing Services

NASA is seeking industry input to inform the plan for future procurement of human landing system services for lunar missions under the Artemis program, which aims to revive manned space exploration.

The services would help NASA transport astronauts from Gateway, a future outpost in lunar orbit, to the moon’s surface, the space agency said Wednesday.

NASA plans to have a service-based lunar lander tested by 2028 and is also interested in purchasing commercial services that would deliver large cargo to the moon.

Interested parties may submit responses to the request for information through Aug. 4.

The agency also recently announced a $45 million solicitation for risk reduction activities of the future HLS, which SpaceX is currently tasked to develop.