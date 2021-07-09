NASA Names Participants of Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

NASA has added 13 companies and a university to its project that aims to implement the use of air taxis, cargo delivery systems and other new commercial air vehicles across U.S. airspace.

The space agency said Friday its Advanced Air Mobility project tasks participants to demonstrate the flight of their air vehicles and support the development of future airspace infrastructure.

The project plans to launch the first phase of its National Campaign or NC-1 in 2022. NC-1 participants will perform simulations and demonstrations at various U.S. test sites over a span of months.

Multiple local government entities have also agreed to support the project.

NASA launched the project’s solicitation in February then issued a non-reimbursable Space Act Agreement through which the following participants will support NC-1: