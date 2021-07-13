NASA’s Science Mission Directorate Seeks Tech Ideas via Entrepreneurs Challenge

NASA’s science mission directorate is working again with aerospace industry accelerator Starburst to source new technology concepts from the business sector for the second iteration of the agency’s Entrepreneurs Challenge.

The two-stage prize competition seeks novel ideas for the development of small satellites, metamaterials-based sensors and biomarker sample handling and processing systems, NASA said Monday.

For the first round, the agency will select up to 20 awardees of $10,000 each based on five-page capability submissions.

Phase 1 winners will advance to the second and final round, during which they must expound their preliminary concepts and pitch their ideas virtually to an audience of NASA program managers and investors from the venture capital sector.

As many as 10 participants stand to win an additional $80,000 from the agency to support concept maturation efforts.

Interested entrepreneurs should provide white papers on or before Aug. 6.