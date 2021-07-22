Northrop Inks Deal With UK Defense Ministry for C2 Digital Enterprise

Northrop Grumman and Defence Digital, a U.K. defense ministry organization, have entered into a digital enterprise agreement under which the company will provide Interoperable C4I Services as well as command and control technical consultancy.

Katharine Sealy, director of national security solutions at Northrop’s U.K. business arm, said in a statement published Wednesday that the company works to help ensure U.K. forces’ information advantage by employing open architectural design and agile C2 software development approach.

ICS is developed to enable military commanders to create, visualize and share common operating picture to assist in their planning, execution and management of operations. It features track management and situational awareness capabilities and an open architecture.

The U.K. defense ministry and NATO headquarters use ICS as the core C2 systems. Other countries also leverage the service.

“Northrop Grumman in the UK has a long history of providing enhanced value and commercial flexibility for the [Ministry of Defence],” said Sealy.