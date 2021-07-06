Northrop Uses Siemens-Made Software for Integration of Program Data Repositories

Northrop Grumman now manages its program data and product life cycles through digital technologies offered by a software-focused subsidiary of Siemens.

Northrop said Friday it uses Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Xcelerator products to share data on product performance and integrate program data repositories.

Xcelerator is designed to simplify digital transformation across product development, manufacturing and service activities.

The defense contractor wants to implement digital technologies across its concept-making, design, production and sustainment efforts.

Xcelerator will also support Northrop’s digital engineering processes as the company seeks to manage these activities and product data on an integrated platform.

Siemens offers Xcelerator in the cloud on a software-as-a-service basis.