NSF, OSTP Seek Info on AI Research Infrastructure Roadmap

The National Science Foundation and the Office of Science and Technology Policy seek public input to inform the creation of a Congressionally-mandated infrastructure roadmap for artificial intelligence research.

The National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force’s future roadmap would guide the development of an infrastructure where researchers and students would be able to access data and other resources to support studies on AI, according to the request for information posted on Federal Register.

The NAIRR infrastructure would also provide privacy-protective frameworks, datasets, educational tools and a computing ecosystem shared among AI researchers.

NSF and OSTP want to identify potential roadmap elements, capabilities and existing building blocks that can support the creation of NAIRR. The agencies also want to know how NAIRR can implement principles that promote responsible and ethical use of AI.

The task is mandated by the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 and aligns with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Interested parties may submit responses through Sept. 1.