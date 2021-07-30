in Contract Awards, News

NTT Data to Help Manage Argonne National Lab’s IT Infrastructure; Tammy McChain Quoted

NTT Data to Help Manage Argonne National Lab's IT Infrastructure; Tammy McChain Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NTT DATA Services will provide managed information technology and security services to the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois under a $15.4 million contract.

The company said it will support IT operations maturity work at Argonne and help the research center plan comprehensive infrastructure modernization projects.

Contract work also includes recommending best practices and standardizing processes to ensure continual service improvement, maintaining a program to develop the laboratory workforce and establishing a single-point service desk.

Tammy McChain, senior vice president of the federal health and civilian business at NTT DATA, said the company seeks to transform Argonne’s IT operations through innovation and program updates.

Argonne conducts science and engineering research in areas such as particle physics, energy storage, environmental science and medical technology.

Argonne National LaboratoryGovconmanaged IT servicesNTT Data ServicesTammy McChain

SolarWinds Survey: Majority of Public Sector Tech Practitioners Confident in Organizations' IT Risk Management Strategies - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SolarWinds Survey: Majority of Public Sector Tech Practitioners Confident in Organizations’ IT Risk Management Strategies
Trisha Frank Named Government Programs VP at Air Transport Services Group - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Trisha Frank Named Government Programs VP at Air Transport Services Group