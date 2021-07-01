Oracle Granted New FedRAMP Approval, DISA IL5 Accreditation for Cloud Products

Oracle has received a new authority to operate for a set of cloud offerings under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, expanding the range of Oracle cloud products available to the federal government.

The company said Wednesday the Joint Authorization Board awarded the FedRAMP high provisional ATO while the Defense Information Systems Agency granted Oracle an impact level 5 accreditation for its Cloud VMware Solution and Digital Assistant products.

Oracle Digital Assistant is designed to help agencies converse with citizens in real time and address concerns. The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution uses VMware tools to help users migrate on-premise environments to the cloud.

“We look forward to expanding our cloud offerings to support the mission and purpose of U.S. government agencies,” said Rand Waldron, vice president for global government at Oracle.

API Gateway; Oracle Cloud Functions; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Flow and Data Science Platform; Data Transfer Services; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Email Delivery; Secrets in Vault; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cloud Shell and Oracle Cloud Marketplace are the services now covered by the FedRAMP High JAB-ATO and the DISA IL5 accreditation.