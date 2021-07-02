Orchestra Macrosystems to Provide Data Analytics for Air Force’s Tier-2 Performance Assessment Development

The U.S. Air Force has tapped Orchestra Macrosystems, a predictive analytics software developer, to help the Exercise Science Unit in creating Tier-2 airmen fitness assessment tests under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract.

The company said Thursday it would formulate processes for data capture, analysis and visualization designed to assist Air Force leaders in identifying personnel performance trends and predicting labor failure points.

According to Orchestra, its SBIR work is aimed at advancing the military service’s data capture capabilities in the operational environment and providing military leaders with data visualizations for improved decision-making.

Dave Maloney, CEO of Orchestra, pointed out that the Air Force receives 10 million human performance data points per year that can be used in training prediction models.

“The biggest challenge the Air Force faces is not having the most lethal weaponry, but the readiness, resiliency and performance of its personnel,” explained Maloney.

Previously, Orchestra provided the military service a training management software that allowed leaders to organize and execute collective exercises.