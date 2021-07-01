PAE Subsidiary Partners With Thuraya to Offer Satcom Connectivity Services to Government Agencies

Delta Bridge, a PAE subsidiary, has agreed to use Thuraya‘s mobile satellite services in telecommunication efforts that support the federal government.

Abu Dhabi-based Thuraya said Wednesday it will help Delta Bridge expand offerings to support the satellite communications of U.S. government and military customers.

“Adding satellite connectivity to our portfolio will expand our scope of our services and capabilities to include encrypted cloud applications, the internet of things, mobility, security and surveillance and networking,” said Tom Becherer, president of Delta Bridge.

Delta Bridge performs research, development, engineering and project management to support telecommunications of the U.S. government’s logistics, maritime and petroleum projects.

Al Yah Satellite Communications, Thuraya’s parent company, has completed the preliminary design review of the Thuraya 4-NGS satellite, which will connect with a 5G-ready network to support government, defense and enterprise communications.