Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud Unveil New Threat Detection Service; Thomas Kurian Quoted

Palo Alto Networks has combined its security expertise with Google Cloud‘s scalable infrastructure to jointly design and engineer a new service aimed at addressing security challenges and helping customers detect threats that may harm their cloud networks.

The new Cloud Intrusion Detection System is developed to assist cloud users in learning more about network-based threats and complying with industry security standards, Palo Alto Networks said Tuesday.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Cloud IDS is made to address customers’ demand for easily manageable security.

He added that the service is among many collaborative efforts between Palo Alto Networks and Google aimed at helping customers address security issues.

In the past few years, the companies worked on product integration efforts, including Cortex XSOAR, the VM-Series, Google Cloud Security Command Center, Chronicle and the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center.

Palo Alto Networks was also recognized as Google Cloud Technology Partner in 2021.