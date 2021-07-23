Parsons Wins AFRL Task Order on GARDEM Software Baselines IDIQ

Parsons has secured a potential four-year, $26 million task order for the delivery of functional and technical support to the U.S. Air Force and other customers in the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded the task order on the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that has a $427 million ceiling and a seven-year performance period to create and apply updated software baselines, Parsons said Thursday.

The company will conduct technology demonstrations, deployments, modernizations, testing, training, integration and maintenance activities.

Mike Dewitz, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons’ missile defense and C5ISR business unit, said the company will continue working with AFRL on helping federal agencies accelerate warfighting data across all-domain battlespaces.

Parsons has won $144 million in task orders on the GARDEM contract since 2019.

“This award builds on Parsons’ history of delivering smart, mission-ready software solutions, enabling tactical advantage for our warfighters in any mission space,” added Dewitz.