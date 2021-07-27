Raft to Provide Cloud Software System Support for Kessel Run Initiatives Under Air Force Contract

Technology consulting firm Raft has received a $36 million award to supply Kessel Run, the software development unit of the U.S. Air Force, with DevSecOps software engineering support, an open source system infrastructure and multiregion platform services.

The nontraditional woman-owned small business said Monday that it will help the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center detachment as part of the Cloud Computing and Information Technology Integration initiative .

Under the contract, Raft will deliver macrolevel architecture support for a multiregion hybrid system, application and integration infrastructure and data management architectures intended to boost the legacy software systems and other Department of Defense software efforts related to Kessel Run.

Kessel Run is aimed at advancing combat capabilities and modernizing the software acquisition process in the Air Force. It has members from the Operational Command and Control Users, Wing Command and Control Users, and All Domain Common Platform Program Management Office.

Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft, said Kessel Run aligns with the firm’s mission commitment and human-centered culture. “Kessel Run is truly a transformative force inside the Department of Defense for incremental delivery and continuous learning.”

Raft indicated that the award will also include the provision of support to external DOD software efforts.