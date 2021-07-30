RF Products Secures $92M Navy Contract for Ship Antenna Couplers, Control Power Supply Deliveries

RF Products will develop and deliver ultra-high frequency antenna couplers and control power supply units to the Navy, Coast Guard and the Military Sealift Command under a potential six-year, $91.9 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract.

The UHFAC and CPS equipment will be installed on new construction ships deployed by USCG, MSC and Navy to ensure continuous use of the approved configuration on vessels across the U.S. military, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The company will conduct contract work at its Camden, New Jersey location and will potentially deliver final units in July 2027.

RF Products will receive funding from the Navy’s fiscal 2021 working capital budget and fiscal 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 shipbuilding and conversion funds.

Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic awarded the sole-source contract, which has a single four-year ordering period.