Robert Cresanti to Lead Accenture’s North America Government Relations

Robert Cresanti, who has almost three decades of experience in private and public sectors, has joined Accenture as managing director to lead government relations activities in North America and to serve as head of the company’s global Government Relations Network.

In his new role, Cresanti will report to Joel Unruch, Accenture general counsel and corporate secretary, the company said Monday.

“Robert brings a deep understanding of navigating complex legislative issues. His unique combination of skills and expertise, particularly in the technology sector, will serve us very well,” commented Unruch.

Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture North America CEO, stated, “We’re pleased to welcome such a seasoned leader and relationship builder as Robert to our team. I know his extensive government experience will provide valuable insights and perspectives.”

Before joining Accenture, Cresanti held positions on the International Franchise Association. Before working at the IFA, he led government relations at SAP.

His career began in Congress as an expert in banking and tax issues over his nine-year tenure. In 2006, he was confirmed as undersecretary for technology and chief privacy officer at the Department of Commerce.