Ryan Hebert: Intrepid Seeks to Strengthen R&D Capabilities With Darkblade Acquisition

Intrepid Solutions and Services, a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners, announced in mid-July that it acquired Darkblade Systems for an undisclosed sum and Ryan Hebert, founder and CEO of Intrepid, said the transaction provides the company access to Darkblade’s portfolio of research and development support services for customers in defense and intelligence communities, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday.

“As we looked at the capabilities and what we were looking for, this acquisition was more of an R&D-type company that were supporting various research laboratories across the DOD,” Hebert told the publication.

“We’re certainly making a lot of evolutionary strides into that market. We really wanted to strengthen and broaden our experience and capabilities within that area,” he added.

Hebert said Intrepid is working to speed up services delivery to meet federal agencies’ demand as they pursue technology modernization efforts.

“We don’t see any drawdown across our customers, we just see a stronger appetite and the willingness and wanting to move faster to get their technology initiatives modernized,” he added.

Intrepid is projecting to record approximately $60 million in 2021 revenue following the transaction.