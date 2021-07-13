SAIC Completes $250M Acquisition of Halfaker and Associates; Nazzic Keene Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 13, 2021 — Nazzic Keene, CEO of Science Applications International Corp., has welcomed the addition of Halfaker and Associates employees to the company following its $250 million acquisition of the Arlington, Virginia-based provider of digital services, data analytics, cybersecurity and cloud offerings to government agencies, GovCon Wire reported July 6.

“Together, we will reinforce SAIC’s commitment to helping our customers achieve their health care objectives through a more diverse talent base and greater access to strategic customers and contracts for the Department of Defense and other federal government agencies,” said Keene, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The cash transaction was initially announced in June and was completed July 2.

