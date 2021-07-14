SAIC Intros CloudScend to Support Agencies’ Cloud Migration Efforts

Science Applications International Corp. has launched CloudScend, an offering consisting of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes designed to assist federal agencies in planning for the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and accelerating the efforts.

“The CloudScend solution helps federal customers quickly and securely migrate large-scale workloads and future-proof cloud environments to incorporate new waves of emerging technologies,” commented Sanjay Sardar, senior vice president of digital transformation and IT modernization at SAIC, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The company’s extensive experience enables CloudScend to help government organizations secure the benefits of the cloud and determine the best way to prioritize the migration of strategic workloads.

The offering is also aimed at assisting agencies in mapping requirements to mission needs and achieving a clear view of their path to the cloud with detailed insights and a proven methodology.

CloudScend is designed with five key phases: Explore, Automate, Secure, Migrate and Optimize.

During the Explore phase, specific businesses, technical and financial criteria and tools determine an organization’s future state, architecture and roadmap. The Automate stage involves managing complex cloud environments through a proven, automated multi-cloud managed services delivery platform.

SAIC leverages its zero trust architecture approach to secure assets, applications and data to the expected classification levels during the Secure phase. The fourth stage, Migrate, is when the company rapidly and securely develops and deploys applications with a highly orchestrated software engineering pipeline, automates testing and quality control and continuously monitors application performance.

The final stage, Optimize, denotes actively measuring and managing the performance of multi-cloud environments in support of the mission.