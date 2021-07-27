SAIC to Modernize Navy C2 System Under $85M Contract; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has won a potential five-year, $85 million contract to help the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Panama City Division update command and control systems for the U.S. Navy.

The company said Tuesday it will engineer software, implement cloud computing technologies and provide cyber support for the branch’s Joint Expeditionary Command and Control systems.

Bob Genter, president of SAIC’s defense and civilian sector, said the company will assist the military service in its mission to deploy common C2 equipment to help expeditionary forces communicate with the U.S.’ national and partner organizations.

The Reston, Virginia-based technology integrator plans to apply its agile software development and cloud migration approaches to the JEXC2 modernization project.