Security Vets Victorino Mercado, Karen Plonty Join Momentus’ Leadership Team

Momentus has added former Department of Defense executive Victorino Mercado to the company’s board as security director and appointed communications technology professional Karen Plonty as chief security officer.

Both executives will drive Momentus’ implementation of operational security programs and oversee its compliance with a national security agreement with DOD and the Department of the Treasury, the company said Wednesday.

Mercado served as the assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities over a nearly two-year tenure that ended in January 2021. His government career includes work as principal adviser to DOD on national security and defense strategies, as well as 35 years of military service with the U.S. Navy.

In his new role, Mercado will also serve as the liaison between the boards of Momentus and Stable Road Acquisition Corp., which the company will be merged with. Following the merger, he will join board of directors of the combined company.

Plonty meanwhile, has over three decades of technology program experience both domestically and internationally. She has led compliance and security programs, including those related to the U.S. communications infrastructure.

“Vic and Karen have unique expertise and we look forward to working with them as they shape our security and compliance efforts,” said Dawn Harms, interim CEO of Momentus.