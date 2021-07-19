SES Government Solutions to Provide Satcom Services at Greenland-Based Space Force Site

SES’ government solutions subsidiary will support the satellite communications needs of Thule Air Base in Greenland under a $14.5 million contract.

The company said Monday its C-band communications technology uses single hop connectivity to enable reachback beam directly to the user site and works to establish communications even in austere weather conditions due to its high reciliency to weather effects.

Thule Air Base serves as the northernmost installation of the U.S. Space Force and the larger Department of Defense.

The base has been using SES Government Solutions’ services over the past two decades, having employed the company’s technology for communications in Arctic areas amid challenges related to cold weather, logistics and unpredictable weather patterns.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES GS, said the service reflects how the company’s effort supports military decision making through intelligence data delivery. The company operates satellites on both geostationary and non-geostationary orbits and plans to roll out new capabilities next year.