Sincerus Global Solutions Elevates Glen Schuhmacher to Chief Executive Post

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 30, 2021 — Sincerus Global Solutions has tapped Glen Schuhmacher, who currently serves as president, to replace Tony Smeraglinolo as CEO in a move to support the company’s strategic growth initiatives, GovCon Wire reported July 22.

In his dual hat position, Schuhmacher will oversee the company’s operations and service offerings to government agencies and global organizations.

Meanwhile, Smeraglinolo, a three-time Wash100 Award winner, will transition to the role of executive chairman at the international security assistance and security sector reform services company.

