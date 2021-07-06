Siren Seeks US Government Market Presence Through LMI Partnership

Galway, Ireland-based analytics software provider Siren has partnered with Tysons, Virginia-based technology consultancy LMI in a move to establish a presence in the U.S. government market.

Siren said Tuesday the partnership seeks to apply the company’s investigative intelligence platform in efforts to help public sector clients address law enforcement challenges and combat fraud.

The platform is designed to support data search and discovery and can function as an additional tool to the open-source Elasticsearch engine.

“It is an ideal time for us to work with LMI as the requirement to correlate and analyze multiple datasets to fight fraud and waste, and to enhance criminal or other investigations, becomes more of a pressing need in many US Government organizations,” said John Randles, CEO of Siren.

LMI employs domain experts and data scientists in the nonprofit company’s analytics practice to gain insights from information.