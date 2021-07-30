SolarWinds Survey: Majority of Public Sector Tech Practitioners Confident in Organizations’ IT Risk Management Strategies

A new SolarWinds report shows that 72 percent of public sector technology professionals said they believe their organizations are prepared to mitigate and manage enterprise information technology risks.

SolarWinds said Wednesday it surveyed 91 technology practitioners and senior executives from public sector organizations in the U.S. and Canada between March and April for this year’s North American Public Sector report and found that 84 percent of respondents said they “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that technology is the best approach that could help organizations manage and mitigate risks.

The survey found that IT teams prioritized investments in cloud computing, network infrastructure and security and compliance to accommodate the shift to telework and other demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70 percent of respondents said they consider cyberattacks and other external security threats as a top macro trend influencing their organizations’ exposure to enterprise IT risk.

Public sector tech professionals have cited the lack of budget, decreased staff size and lack of training for employees as the top three challenges to using technology for risk management and mitigation efforts.

The survey found that 58 percent of respondents said developing policies and processes could help address the barriers to technology adoption and implementation, while 57 percent said prioritizing the introduction of multifactor authentication, additional monitoring and other tools could help overcome challenges to tech implementation.

At least 60 percent of tech professionals said they are confident their organizations will continue to invest in technologies meant to manage and mitigate risks in the next three years, according to the report.